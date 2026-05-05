FLOOD THREAT: Heavy rain and chilly air heading our way

CLEVELAND — Monday was beautiful! Hopefully, you were able to enjoy it... storms return today, with widespread, soaking rain by this evening & into Wednesday.

Out the door early on Tuesday will be mainly dry for a few hours. However, by the afternoon, storm chances increase. We will be watching for any stronger storms tomorrow afternoon, with heavy rain being the biggest threat. Temperatures will be falling from north to south throughout the day tomorrow.

That is especially true by Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning. When all is said and done, 0.50 to 1.5 inches of rain is expected across much of NEO. Widespread rain should end around lunchtime on Wednesday.

It will also be much cooler again. 50s return the rest of the week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Warm, windy & wet. Heavier PM rain. | High: 68º

Wednesday: Soaked morning. Cooler. | High: 52º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Colder. | High: 51º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible. Not as chilly. | High: 54º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Warmer. | High: 59º

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