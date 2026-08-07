WEEKEND FORECAST: Dodging hit-and-miss storms

CLEVELAND —

Pop-up storms this evening

A stray storm is possible this evening, but there is a better chance for widespread downpours overnight tonight. Heavy rain is the main threat. This looks similar to last night's rain, but the heaviest rain will likely fall in our south region.

Power of 5 Region Spotlight: South Region

The rain and storms that rolled through overnight/early Friday morning hit northern communities the hardest. While a lot of NEO OH will be dealing with heavy rain overnight, some of the heaviest rain will likely hit communities in the south region a bit harder than 24 hours ago.

The main concern with this overnight activity will be heavy rain that could lead to flooding, but we cannot rule out lightning or brief gusty winds. The worst of this heavy rain will exit to the east early Saturday morning.

Regional Weather

Looking Ahead

We'll quickly heat things back up Saturday. Highs climb into the mid and upper 80s with high humidity. It will feel super steamy! During the afternoon and evening, another round of hit-or-miss heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible. Flash flooding could once again become a concern where storms repeatedly track over the same areas.

Sunday looks to be the quietest day of the weekend with mainly dry weather for most of Northeast Ohio. A line of strong storms will be moving toward NW Ohio by Sunday night. We will need to monitor its progression Sunday evening.

Additional rain and storm chances return Monday as another weather system moves through the region. There is already a risk posted from the Storm Prediction Center for all of NEO on Monday, meaning damaging storms will be possible. Keep this in mind as we start the new week! Lingering storm chances will continue to be possible again next week, so keep the umbrella handy!

5-Day Forecast

Friday Night: Downpours overnight. Warm and muggy. |Low: 70°

Saturday: Few showers/thunder, hot. |High: 87°

Sunday: Mainly dry. Isolated t-showers late to the NW. | High: 84º

Monday: Severe storm threat growing, with damaging wind possible during the PM. | High: 85º

Tuesday: A few lingering t-storms. | High: 79º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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