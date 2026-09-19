FLOOD THREAT: rounds of rain to impact weekend plans

CLEVELAND —

Wet weekend: Plan for multiple rounds of heavy rain

After a fabulous Friday, the rainy weather pattern is back this weekend. Rain showers moved in this morning, and a few waves of downpours will move through the area later this afternoon.

The heaviest rain on Saturday will likely be in our west region for the first half of the afternoon, then focusing to the South region by this evening.

While it will not rain the entire day or hit every community, heavy rain will be possible again on Sunday. This rainfall looks to be more widespread, especially in the first half of the day.

There is no threat for severe weather (i.e. damaging wind and hail), but repeated rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. The Power of 5 Weather team will continue to monitor the flood threat through the weekend.

A few more showers will linger from Monday through Wednesday with some of the coolest temps we have felt in months! Highs could be in the low 60s to officially kick off fall!

Power of 5 Regions Highlight: West Region

As mentioned above, it appears the rain will arrive first in our West Region and northern counties with some of the heaviest rainfall on Saturday. A level 2 out of 4 risk has been issued for flash flooding, with the best chance at heavy rain after noon and before sunset.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast

Saturday: Rain, heavy at times. Flood threat late, west and south. | High: 73º

Sunday: Rain, heavy at times. Flood threat early. | High: 70º

Monday: A few showers. Cooler. | High: 66º

Tuesday: A few showers late. Coolest in months. | High: 63º

Wednesday: Rain likely. Cool. | High: 63º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

You can send us photos and short videos by filling out the form below:

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter