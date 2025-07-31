Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FLOOD THREAT today, followed by an absolutely beautiful weekend

CLEVELAND — If you are hoping for some relief from the heat...you are in luck!

A cold front is approaching, bringing thunderstorms and MUCH cooler air. Those storms are moving through Ohio today. We will be watching for any strong or severe storms as the front slides through NEO but the main concern is the flood threat.

The best chance for rain and storms this week is on Thursday. It honestly is looking very wet tomorrow, especially in our northern communities, and during the morning and afternoon. Rain looks to taper off by Thursday evening. For a more in-depth look at the forecast for tomorrow...click this link.

The cold front will live up to its name, bringing significantly cooler, more comfortable air by the end of next week and continuing into the weekend. The weekend looks FANTASTIC - dry, not too hot or humid!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Widespread thunderstorms with rounds of heavy rain elevating our flood threat. | High: 68º

Friday: Drying quickly, comfortable humidity. | High: 75º

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. | High: 77º

Sunday: Sunny & Mild. | High: 80º

