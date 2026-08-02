FLOOD WATCH: Isolated flooding Sunday with slow-moving downpours

CLEVELAND — On-and-off downpours and storms will continue midday Sunday and become more numerous with a growing flood threat for some. The rain is being brought to you by a slow-moving storm, which is why these downpours could cause some flooding where they stall out. Areas hit with repeated rounds of rain could also see some flooding. There is also a concern for damaging wind gusts Sunday afternoon and evening. Be sure to have a way to get warnings when you are out and about on Sunday.

Power of 5 Meteorologist Allan Nosoff is live with updates:



The storm will also help temperatures dip a bit on Sunday and Monday. The cool down doesn't last long. In fact, it looks like August will be starting with near-average temperatures and next week is looking fairly unsettled with daily storm chances.

POWER OF 5 REGIONS: Five regions. Five forecasts closer to home.

CLEVELAND METRO REGION: (Cuyahoga County): A dry start after overnight downpours, with temperatures in the 70s. Very humid too. More showers and isolated storms midday through the afternoon. A strong storm possible during the late afternoon and evening, when the flood threat peaks. Damaging winds likely stay east. Highs just shy of 80.



A dry start after overnight downpours, with temperatures in the 70s. Very humid too. More showers and isolated storms midday through the afternoon. A strong storm possible during the late afternoon and evening, when the flood threat peaks. Damaging winds likely stay east. Highs just shy of 80. AKRON-CANTON REGION: (Summit, Stark and Portage Counties): Overnight rain has moved out, so expect dry conditions through noon. Then, slow-moving, stalling, and drenching downpours are likely Sunday afternoon, with this region having the highest chance of flooding downpours during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 80s Sunday afternoon.



Overnight rain has moved out, so expect dry conditions through noon. Then, slow-moving, stalling, and drenching downpours are likely Sunday afternoon, with this region having the highest chance of flooding downpours during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 80s Sunday afternoon. SNOWBELT REGION (Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula): Isolated rain moves out over the lake during the first half of the morning. A brief break Sunday midday before downpours return into the afternoon. Rain could be slow-moving and produce isolated flooding into the evening, especially closer to the Akron-Canton region. Highs around 80 this afternoon.



Isolated rain moves out over the lake during the first half of the morning. A brief break Sunday midday before downpours return into the afternoon. Rain could be slow-moving and produce isolated flooding into the evening, especially closer to the Akron-Canton region. Highs around 80 this afternoon. WEST REGION: (Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties): Cloudy, warm, and very humid through midday. Isolated to several downpours are likely, not as intense or widespread as areas S&E after 3 p.m., with one or two spots that could see minor flooding. Highs in the upper 70s Sunday.



Cloudy, warm, and very humid through midday. Isolated to several downpours are likely, not as intense or widespread as areas S&E after 3 p.m., with one or two spots that could see minor flooding. Highs in the upper 70s Sunday. SOUTH REGION: (Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties): Isolated rain and thunder arrive first, closer to noon, but because they're isolated, the flood threat is lowest. Scattered storms will be possible, especially along and east of I-77, with a severe threat Sunday afternoon and evening. Gusty winds of 40-60 mph possible. Highs around 80 Sunday.



DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Scattered afternoon downpours. Could be strong with elevated flood threat, especially for Akron-Canton and Snowbelt regions. Humid but cooler. | High: 78°

Monday: Morning leftover downpours. Mist and drizzle end by midday. Late-day sun. | High: 77º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warmer. Slim shot of a pop-up downpour for the south region. | High: 81º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few downpours and t-showers possible late. | High: 83º

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