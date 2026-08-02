FLOOD WATCH: Isolated flooding Sunday with slow-moving downpours

CLEVELAND — On-and-off downpours and storms will continue midday Sunday and become more numerous with a growing flood threat for some. The rain is being brought to you by a slow-moving storm, which is why these downpours could cause some flooding where they stall out. Areas hit with repeated rounds of rain could also see some flooding. There is also a concern for damaging wind gusts Sunday afternoon and evening. Be sure to have a way to get warnings when you are out and about on Sunday.
Power of 5 Meteorologist Allan Nosoff is live with updates:
The storm will also help temperatures dip a bit on Sunday and Monday. The cool down doesn't last long. In fact, it looks like August will be starting with near-average temperatures and next week is looking fairly unsettled with daily storm chances.
POWER OF 5 REGIONS: Five regions. Five forecasts closer to home.
- CLEVELAND METRO REGION: (Cuyahoga County): A dry start after overnight downpours, with temperatures in the 70s. Very humid too. More showers and isolated storms midday through the afternoon. A strong storm possible during the late afternoon and evening, when the flood threat peaks. Damaging winds likely stay east. Highs just shy of 80.
- AKRON-CANTON REGION: (Summit, Stark and Portage Counties): Overnight rain has moved out, so expect dry conditions through noon. Then, slow-moving, stalling, and drenching downpours are likely Sunday afternoon, with this region having the highest chance of flooding downpours during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 80s Sunday afternoon.
- SNOWBELT REGION (Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula): Isolated rain moves out over the lake during the first half of the morning. A brief break Sunday midday before downpours return into the afternoon. Rain could be slow-moving and produce isolated flooding into the evening, especially closer to the Akron-Canton region. Highs around 80 this afternoon.
- WEST REGION: (Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties): Cloudy, warm, and very humid through midday. Isolated to several downpours are likely, not as intense or widespread as areas S&E after 3 p.m., with one or two spots that could see minor flooding. Highs in the upper 70s Sunday.
- SOUTH REGION: (Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties): Isolated rain and thunder arrive first, closer to noon, but because they're isolated, the flood threat is lowest. Scattered storms will be possible, especially along and east of I-77, with a severe threat Sunday afternoon and evening. Gusty winds of 40-60 mph possible. Highs around 80 Sunday.
DAILY FORECAST:
Today: Scattered afternoon downpours. Could be strong with elevated flood threat, especially for Akron-Canton and Snowbelt regions. Humid but cooler. | High: 78°
Monday: Morning leftover downpours. Mist and drizzle end by midday. Late-day sun. | High: 77º
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warmer. Slim shot of a pop-up downpour for the south region. | High: 81º
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few downpours and t-showers possible late. | High: 83º
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