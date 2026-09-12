Flooding downpours expected S&E this afternoon

CLEVELAND —

The Power of 5 forecast

Rain is moving in from the south and west through the morning with on-and-off downpours expected through the afternoon. Some of these downpours will contain thunder and lightning, occasional 40 mph gusts, and a minor flood threat. The threat increases to the south and east.

More storms are possible Sunday afternoon, especially after 2 p.m. with a low-end severe risk from Akron points south and east. That is with a cold front that will bring in (briefly) the coolest air in a while. Highs may not even reach 70 degrees on Monday.

Power of 5 Regions Highlight: South Region

The National Weather Service has issued a tier 2 of 4 flash flood risk for most of the South region for this afternoon and evening, as multiple back-to-back downpours can drop a quick couple of inches of rain that lead to flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.

While everyone in our News 5 viewing area will see rain Saturday, the highest rainfall totals are expected along the Rt. 30 corridor and west of I-71.

If you have outdoor plans Saturday, have a plan B for indoor plans, as the rain will cause impacts to outdoor events and to travel.

Regional weather

5-Day Forecast

Saturday: Scattered rain and storms. Heavy rain at times. | High: 81º

Sunday: Isolated t-storms early. Few PM strong storms. Warm & muggy. | High: 81º

Monday: Broken clouds and mainly dry. | High: 71º

Tuesday: Warm and humid. Storms possible late. | High: 83º

Wednesday: Humid. Scattered Storms. | High: 83º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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