Fog fading but clouds linger today

CLEVELAND — The Power of 5 forecast

Northeast Ohio is waking up to areas of fog after yesterday's rounds of rain and storms, but visibility will gradually improve through the morning.

Clouds will hang tough for much of the day with highs around 78 degrees. It will feel noticeably cooler than the past few days, but the air is still holding onto plenty of moisture, so expect another muggy afternoon.

Friday brings the best weather of the stretch. More sunshine and much lower humidity will make it feel much more comfortable, even with highs near 80 degrees.

The weekend turns warmer again as temps climb back into the 80s. Rain chances also return. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday, with additional rain chances carrying into Sunday.

Power of 5 Regions Highlight: South Region

The South Region is dealing with the thickest fog this morning, with some areas seeing sharply reduced visibility around the morning commute.

This region will also have the best chance for rain over the next few days. Communities south of Route 30 are expected to stay wetter than the rest of Northeast Ohio today.

While the Cleveland Metro, West, Akron-Canton, and Snowbelt regions will all have opportunities to see rain this weekend, the South Region, again, stands the best chance of picking up the most widespread rainfall.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast

Thursday: Cooler. Few showers, especially south. | High: 78º

Friday: Comfortable. Mostly sunny. | High: 79º

Saturday: Sun to clouds. Storms expected at night. | High: 82º

Sunday: Isolated t-storms early. Warm. | High: 81º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Hotter & more humid. | High: 79º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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