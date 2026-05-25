Foggy start, sunny finish for Memorial Day

CLEVELAND — A dense fog advisory is in place for most of Northeast Ohio through 9 a.m. as visibility is near-zero in spots.

The fog will give way to brighter skies for the afternoon, along with warm temperatures. We'll keep the 70s with increasing sun for Memorial Day. You can plan outdoor events on Monday without any weather worries.

More dry time from Memorial Day will carry over into most of the workweek, along with above-average temperatures. A few showers will be possible Wednesday night; otherwise, it will be a mainly dry workweek, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday, then low to mid 70s through the start of next weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Memorial Day: Finally drier with more sun by the afternoon. Cooler along the shoreline.| High: 73º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Pleasant.| High: 80º

Wednesday: Showers possible. Warm.| High: 80º

Thursday: Cooler. Looking dry.| High: 73º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable.| High: 71º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable.| High: 73º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable.| High: 75º

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