FORECAST: A chill in the air

CLEVELAND — The main low pressure that produced lackluster snow yesterday has moved east, but there are still a few flakes hanging around northeast Ohio to start the weekend.

We are expected to dry out Saturday after a few early flakes. Skies will be mainly cloudy even with high pressure sliding overhead during the afternoon. High temperatures will only climb into the lower and middle 30s and with blustery winds it will feel even colder!

Another round of light snow will arrive Sunday with accumulations generally an inch or less for all of Northern Ohio. Highs will climb into the upper 30s during the day. A few more light rain/snow chances continue into Monday. Plan for below average temperatures for most of this week!

Stay connected with the News 5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

Snow ending early Saturday

Another round of snow Sunday/Monday

Cold 30s for highs all week

Bit milder by St. Paddy's Day



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Snow ending early. Mostly cloudy.| High: 35º

Sunday: Scattered afternoon snow. Accumulating 1" or less. Chilly.| High: 37º

Monday: Light scattered snow.| High: 36º

Tuesday: Few flakes mainly east.| High: 30º

Wednesday: Sunshine returns.| High: 38º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: