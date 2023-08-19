Watch Now
FORECAST: A dry weekend...finally!

Posted at 8:29 AM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 08:35:32-04

CLEVELAND — After 8 weeks in a row with rain in Cleveland at some point every weekend - this weekend is looking completely dry!

Although it is a chilly start to the day, we will warm up nicely today. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the low 80s this afternoon. Some wildfire smoke in the atmosphere could provide filtered sunshine, but air quality is expected to be moderate. Tonight will not be as chilly with temps in the mid 60s to mid 50s farther inland.

Heat continues to build on Sunday. Plan for highs close to 90 degrees! It will be more humid too - especially on Monday. Summer is not over yet!

We're not talking rain again until the middle of next week.

What To Expect:

  • Filtered sunshine today
  • Not too chilly tonight
  • Heat building this weekend
  • Near 90 degrees on Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Dry & warming. | High: 78º

Sunday: Warming up & staying dry. | High: 88º

Monday: Super warm and humid. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Mainly dry. Less humid | High: 80º

