FORECAST: A Few Friday Showers

CLEVELAND — Friday starts with a cloud/sun mix. A few showers are possible toward evening as a cold front begins to slide our way from the northwest. I cant rule out a rain shower Friday evening for the Guardians Home Opener. Look for temperatures in the lower 60s Friday afternoon and in the 50s during the evening hours.

Easter Sunday looks much cooler but dry for most of the day. A few morning snow flakes look possible in our NE communities. Highs will only climb up to between 45 and 50 degrees for that egg hunt!

The beginning of next weeks looks chilly with light rain/snow mix possible.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Increasing clouds today

Highs in the low to middle 60s

Cooler for Guardians Home Opener this evening with a rain shower

A Chilly Easter Weekend with highs 45 to 50 both days

Rain early Saturday

A few snowflakes Easter morning

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Sun & clouds early with a few showers toward evening. | High: 62º

Saturday: Blustery & cool. Morning rain. | High: 49º

Sunday: Colder. Partly cloudy. Quick AM snow flakes. | High: 45º

Monday: Wintry mix to rain. | High: 49º

