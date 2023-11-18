FORECAST: A sunny but chilly weekend

CLEVELAND — A cold front slid through the area on Friday and much cooler air moved in behind the front. The chilled air will remain in place for the weekend. We're in the 40s to near 50 degrees each afternoon this weekend with lows in the 30s and 20s.

The good news, we're dry, bright and calm this weekend. High pressure moving in clears us out. Monday will be much of the same with increasing clouds and rain returning late.

Rain returns Tuesday as a strong low pressure center moves northeast through the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. Some lake effect rain and wet snow are possible for Wednesday in the snowbelt east of Cleveland. Plan for a dry but chilly Turkey day with high temps only in the 40s.

What To Expect:



A dry and cool Sunday for the Browns Game

Chilly sunshine returns on Saturday

Dry, cool Monday

Rainy & windy Tuesday

Isolated lake effect rain or snow on Wednesday

Dry & chilly Thanksgiving Day

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chilly temperatures.| High: 47º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Chilly for Browns Game.| High: 50º

Monday: More clouds. Touch warmer.| High: 47º

Tuesday: Rain likely.| High: 51º

Wednesday: Few showers, flakes. Windy. Colder.| High: 39º

Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy. Windy. Cold! | High: 44º

