FORECAST: A Warm Christmas

CLEVELAND — Clouds dominate the skies again on Friday. There could also be isolated and light showers. Highs stay in the 40s - probably about 5-10 degrees above average. It should be a good day for travel and shopping.

Showers increase across Northern Ohio Friday night and Saturday. Saturday's highs climb into upper 40s. Plan for rainy weather on Saturday, but showers look to be pretty light, likely less than a quarter of an inch of rain.

I expect a lingering rain shower for Christmas Eve morning with a cloudy, mainly dry afternoon. Highs on Sunday will reach into the lower 50s. Christmas day looks mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the middle & upper 50s! Rain will be returning late on Monday and looks to become widespread by Tuesday.

What To Expect:



Isolated showers Friday

Showers Saturday

Dry & mild Christmas Day

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Cloudy. Isolated showers. | High: 48º

Saturday: Light rain showers. | High: 47º

Sunday: Mainly dry, warmer. Isolated showers | High: 53º

Christmas Day: Clouds mixing with a little sun. Evening showers.| High: 58º

Tuesday: Rain likely. Still warm. | High: 56º

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Getting cooler.| High: 49º

