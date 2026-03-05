Forecast: Absolute soaker today with an elevated flood threat

CLEVELAND — We're soaked already. Last night's rain was widespread, leaving behind a foggy/soggy start to our Thursday. Don't leave the house without the umbrellas.

Round 2 is already bearing down. Plan on more downpours and thunder into this afternoon, along with temperatures well into the 50s to near 60 for most areas.

These rounds of rain will fill our creeks and streams. Main rivers should be able to handle the flow, but we'll be monitoring river gauges closely. Most spots stay under 1" of rain today, it's still something we're watching.

We'll see a brief break from the rain on Friday with only an isolated t-shower. Better rain chances return Saturday. More significant rain and even storms move in for the start of the weekend. Temperatures will continue to be well above average, with highs into the 60s on Friday and nearing 70º on Saturday. Cleveland has not seen 70 or higher since October 19, 2025, nearly 140 days ago!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Widespread heavy rain/thunder. | High: 56º

Friday: A few rain showers. Warmer | High: 65º

Saturday: Scattered t-showers. | High: 68º

Sunday: Isolated Showers. Cooler. | High: 56º

Monday: Drier. Partly Sunny. | High: 63º

Tuesday: Showers possible. Warmer Again. | High: 67º

