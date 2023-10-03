FORECAST: Another hot one heading our way

CLEVELAND — Summer heat is here! I know... It's October... but we'll feel real October, fall-like chill in a few days. For now, it's sunshine and heat.
More sunshine is expected both Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures WAY above average in the lower and middle 80s. Thursday sees an increase in our cloudiness which will trim back our highs into the upper 70s during the afternoon.
Get your outdoor chores done, because this weather won't last. We're bringing rain back to NE OH late Thursday and into Friday as temps take a dive. I'm expecting 70s Thursday, 60s Friday and 50s Saturday and Sunday. Break out the umbrellas then the extra layers.
What To Expect:
- Foggy mornings
- Bright afternoons
- Big time heat thru midweek
- Rain late week
- Much cooler by the weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Bright & warmer. | High: 83º
Wednesday: Bright & hot. | High: 84º
Thursday: More clouds with rain returning late. | High: 78º
Friday: Scattered rain with cooler temps. | High: 67º
Saturday: Scattered rain with cooler temps. | High: 57º
Sunday: Lake effect showers. Much cooler. | High: 53º
