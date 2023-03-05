FORECAST: Another quiet day!

CLEVELAND — There were a few showers early this morning, but the rest of the day looks dry. Plan for sun and clouds for Sunday, as highs will top off in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight, a clouds will gradually increase.

There is a chance for a few light showers on Monday, but it looks pretty mild too! This is especially true in our southern communities. The warmth will be fleeting though! Below average temperatures move in by mid-week and look to hang around around for several days!

What To Expect:

Stray shower early Sunday

Warm & wetter on Monday

Getting colder this week



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Stray early shower. Partly sunny.| High: 47º

Monday: Warmer temps. Scattered showers.| High: 58º

Tuesday: Few showers possible.| High: 39º

Wednesday: Chill sets in.| High: 35º

Thursday: Below average.| High: 34º

Friday: Few showers. Chilly.| High: 38º

Saturday: Showers possible. Not as cold.| High: 47º

