FORECAST: Arctic blast of cold air settling in

CLEVELAND — Cold, Arctic Air is here and will linger through the weekend

Lake effect snow will slowly fade today as high pressure builds in from the west. We may even get to see a little sun this afternoon. the downside to that is that we stay relatively clear overnight. That means it'll be even colder!

We're dipping into the single digits tonight and early Saturday. Some spots will drop to below zero. Wind chills area wide below zero. Layers are key!

Plan on another clipper Saturday night with 1-3" of snow and another clipper Monday night.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Snow ends today

Coldest air so far this season late week

Lows by Saturday morning below zero in many spots

Few opportunities for snow Saturday - Tuesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Extra layers with very cold air in place. Lake effect snow ends early.| High: 20º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Still cold.| High: 28º

Sunday: Isolated am flakes.| High: 21º

