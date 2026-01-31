Forecast: Back-to-back broken records, and more snow is expected

CLEVELAND — Records have once again been toppled Saturday morning. Back-to-back broken records for Akron-Canton airport. This morning got down to -9, beating the old record of -5.

Not quite a record low in Cleveland, as it only got to -2. The reason for it? Clouds. They act as a natural insolator. And the lake-effect followed those clouds this morning with more expected through the day.

Here's a look at the previous records for Saturday (January 31st). Only Cleveland's record remains. Akron and Mansfield broke these:

Isolated lake effect snow showers are expected mostly on the west side with a north-south wind orientation. They will diminish shortly after sunset.

Highs will be slightly warmer on Sunday, with temperatures approaching 20 for the first time in over a week! And if it stays 17 or below, it will be the longest such stretch in recorded history!

The new work week looks slightly warmer but still not back to the norm... with highs in the low to mid 20s. Relentless polar blast continues, as even with the temperatures in the 20s, that is still a good 10 degrees below average.

With the "warmer" temperatures, snow chances will begin to bump back up again next week.

Stay Warm, Northeast Ohio!

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers possible, cold. | High: 13º

Sunday: Isolated snow showers possible, cold. | High: 17º

Monday: Few snow showers possible, cold. | High: 25º

Tuesday: Isolated snow showers possible, cold. | High: 27º

