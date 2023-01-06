Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Back to January, Back to reality

Cleveland weather from News 5
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 8:13 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 20:13:03-05

CLEVELAND — Here comes the sun! It won't do much to temps but at least it'll look nice today. It'll feel more like January typically feels. Cold. We're in the lower 40s this afternoon with rain holding off until this evening.

Plan on scattered rain this evening and overnight before changing to snow after midnight. That means roads will be slick in spots for the Friday AM Commute. Make sure you're getting out the door early. A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches

The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s and a few mixed showers.

What To Expect:

  • The chill is back!
  • Rain to snow tonight
  • Minor accumulations Friday
  • Limited snow this weekend
  • Staying cold

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Sunshine! Chilly though. | High: 42º

Friday: Scattered snow. Cold. | High: 37º

Saturday: Isolated flakes. | High: 36º

Sunday: Few snow showers possible. | High: 35º

Monday: Snow possible. | High: 40º

Tuesday: More sunshine, bit milder. | High: 42º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018