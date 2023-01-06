FORECAST: Back to January, Back to reality

CLEVELAND — Here comes the sun! It won't do much to temps but at least it'll look nice today. It'll feel more like January typically feels. Cold. We're in the lower 40s this afternoon with rain holding off until this evening.

Plan on scattered rain this evening and overnight before changing to snow after midnight. That means roads will be slick in spots for the Friday AM Commute. Make sure you're getting out the door early. A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches

The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s and a few mixed showers.

What To Expect:

The chill is back!

Rain to snow tonight

Minor accumulations Friday

Limited snow this weekend

Staying cold



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Sunshine! Chilly though. | High: 42º

Friday: Scattered snow. Cold. | High: 37º

Saturday: Isolated flakes. | High: 36º

Sunday: Few snow showers possible. | High: 35º

Monday: Snow possible. | High: 40º

Tuesday: More sunshine, bit milder. | High: 42º

