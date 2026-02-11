Forecast: Back to the cold with wind and lake effect snow

CLEVELAND — A few lake effect snow showers will be possible on Wednesday, mainly in the snowbelt. Light accumulations will be possible, with most under an inch. Slick spots will be possible on Wednesday, with the lake effect potential, but also the threat of black ice. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to around 30 most of the day on Wednesday.

Sub-Freezing temperatures will linger into Thursday and Friday, along with isolated lake effect snow shower chances on Thursday.

Warmer air begins to make a comeback this weekend into next week, with highs in the 40s by Sunday, and perhaps above 32° overnight lows by Monday night.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few lake effect snow showers. | High: 34º

Thursday: Isolated lake effect snow. | High: 28º

Friday: Looking dry but chilly. | High: 33º

St. Valentine's Day: Dry & seasonable. | High: 37º

Sunday: Warmer. Looking Dry. | High: 39º

President's Day: Warmer. Partly Sunny. | High: 41º

Tuesday: Warmer Again. | High: 47º

