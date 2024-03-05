FORECAST: Big heat fueling thunderstorms this afternoon

CLEVELAND — Warm weather hangs around for another day, but we'll also throw in a few thunderstorms. The better chance for rain and storms will be during the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the west. High temperatures on Tuesday will climb back up to near 70 degrees.

Behind the cold front Tuesday night, expect a few lingering rain showers and cooler temperatures. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Find the warm coat again for Wednesday and Thursday as the chilly air settles back in. High temperatures on both days will slide into the 40s. Thursday should be a bit warmer in our southern counties... The 50s, perhaps.

More rain will arrive late Friday into Saturday. Plan on even better rain chances heading into the weekend. Sunday could even see a few wet snowflakes!

We will "Spring Forward" to Daylight Saving Time Sunday, March 10th at 2 AM, so you will need to set your clock an hour ahead Saturday before you head to bed. Sunsets will go from a little before 6:30 PM this week to a little before 7:30 PM next week (3/10).

What To Expect:



Few t-showers Tuesday

Much cooler on Wednesday & Thursday

More rain Friday & Saturday

A few snowflakes on Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: A few thundershowers. Still warm. | High: 72º

Wednesday: Few showers and much cooler.| High: 41º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Cool.| High: 47º

Friday: Showers return late. Touch warmer.| High: 57º

Saturday: Rain likely.| High: 52º

Sunday: Few morning snowflakes.| High: 38º

