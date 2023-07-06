FORECAST: Big heat & humidity fueling big t-storms this afternoon

CLEVELAND — We officially had our first 90 degree day in Cleveland on Wednesday! It may be hard to believe, but June was the first time in almost 20 years we DIDN'T hit 90º.

Today is hot again, but with increasing clouds and afternoon storms, plan for highs in the 80s. A cold front will slide through bringing thunderstorms. Severe weather potential is limited, but a few storms could get briefly strong with isolated damaging winds. Most storms will just bring heavy rain and lightning. Remember though, any storm can be dangerous with lightning! When thunder roars, get indoors.

Best chance for showers on Friday will be during the first half of the day, but the rain chances hang around into the weekend. Plus, Thursday's cold front will drop temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s by Friday and into linger through Sunday.

What To Expect:



Increasing clouds on Thursday

Seasonable temperatures

More rain & Storms on Thursday

Cooler by Friday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Scattered storms. Hot.| High: 89º

Friday: Few showers/storms early. Cooler.| High: 77º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Few t'showers. | High: 79º

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered t'showers. | High: 78º

Monday: T'showers possible. Touch warmer. | High: 82º

Tuesday: Summery & dry. | High: 86º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter