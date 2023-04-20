Watch Now
FORECAST: Big time warmth followed by big time chill

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:26 AM, Apr 20, 2023
CLEVELAND — Bright sun, a breezy southwest wind and only a VERY slim shot at a storm all working together. Thursday afternoon is looking like 80s... Enjoy it. It does not last long!

Plan on a few t-storms and much cooler temps Friday afternoon. We'll still hit about 70º Friday but that's at noon. The storms and a shift in wind direction flip the script on our weather.

We're in the 50s with more rain, likely heavy rain Saturday morning... We should dry out Sunday but we're even cooler. I'm talking 40s Sunday AND Monday.

What To Expect:

  • Big warm-up Thursday
  • Warm early Friday
  • Few t-storms Fri PM
  • Much cooler & wetter weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy & warm. | High: 83º

Friday: Still warm with a few afternoon t-showers. | High: 76º

Saturday: Widespread (heavy) rain with much cooler temps. | High: 58º

Sunday: Showers possible as temps keep cooling. | High: 48º

