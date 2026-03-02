Forecast: Big week of rain and MUCH warmer temps ahead

CLEVELAND — It's March now. In like a lion, out like a lamb? So far!

Today is super seasonable. Very close to a slick, wintry day. The snow is along the I-70 corridor and south. So we're good!

Cold start and a chilly day. We'll even see more sun this afternoon.

Things change the rest of the week. We're building toward a warmer and much wetter week. Today, 40s. We'll see 50's by midweek with 60s and possibly 70s late week.

That warmth is coming with rain, though.

We'll kick off Tuesday with a shot at freezing rain.

There isn't much moisture available, so any precipitation will be light for the AM drive, but it doesn't take much. Roads could be slick.

We'll warm into the 40s by the afternoon with even heavier rain scattered around for the evening drive.

We'll do that again, multiple times, the rest of the week. Waves of rain and even warmer temps are really impacting this first full week of March.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: More clouds and cold. | High: 42º

Tuesday: Scattered ice/rain mix to rain. | High: 45º

Wednesday: Warming up with showers possible. | High: 54º

Thursday: Better shot at rain and possible t-storms. | High: 62º

Friday: Showers possible. 70s inland. | High: 68º

