Forecast: Biggest area-wide snowstorm in two years arrives tonight

CLEVELAND — Air temperatures were BELOW zero Saturday morning for the first time in about a year. Cleveland got down to -2º, Akron -4º, and Ashtabula...*checks notes*...-16º! Sub-zero wind chills will be with us again through the day. Actual air temperatures will only "warm" into the upper single digits by sunset. If it stays in the single digits on Saturday through midnight, then it will become the coldest day since 2019!

This dangerous cold is the first ingredient needed for a massive winter storm, and our first BIG area-wide snow storm of the season arrives tonight. It will start light at first to the south, but everyone gets in on heavy snow bands at different points during the day Sunday.

Here's a look at the timeline:

Snow could approach an inch an hour in spots, adding to the already fluffy snowfall. The best chance for the highest totals will be closer to the storm center, the farther south and east you go. It will still certainly be significant for all of Northeast Ohio, over 6 inches as a baseline, everywhere except near the Toledo area.

Temperatures will remain well below freezing for days and days to wrap up January and to start February. That is a stretch of two weeks or more.

Stay Warm and Safe, Northeast Ohio!

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Brutal cold. Sub-Zero Chills. Snow Late. | High: 8º

Sunday: Winter Storm looking more likely with heavy snow and wind. | High: 19º

Monday: Lake Effect Snow Showers Possible. Frigid. | High: 11º

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Few flakes possible. Still Frigid. | High: 14º

Wednesday: Snow possible late. Still Frigid. | High: 15º

Thursday: Snow possible transitioning to lake effect. Still Frigid. | High: 13º

Friday: Partly Sunny. Still Frigid. | High: 8º

