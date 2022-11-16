Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Blast of cold with Lake Effect Snow Warnings

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 6:04 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 06:04:53-05

CLEVELAND — LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING for Ashtabula County.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Lake & Geauga Counties

Lake effect snow setting up today. It'll be relatively unorganized through midday with only minor accumulations along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Temps stay in the 30s, gusts as high as 30mph and wind chills in the 20s.

West winds take over this afternoon and fuels one massive lake effect snow squall focused on the primary snow belt. Lake, northern Geauga dn Ashtabula county could be in the 1" to 2" per hour snow range. Some spots could have 6" by sunset.

That snow band should sink south and closer to Cleveland overnight and into early Thursday. Plan on a couple inches on the ground during the morning drive. That will impact the drive to work/school. Things settle through the day with less snow by midday. We're drying Thursday with cold air settling in.

Friday's Lake effect snow is limited to far northern Ashtabula.

Even colder air will drop in for the end of the work week through next weekend. Look for high temperatures in the lower 30s beginning Friday with overnight lows by Saturday morning in the teens!

Stay warm everyone.

What To Expect:

  • Winter coats needed all week long
  • Significant lake effect snow Wed-Thursday morning
  • Drying out late week
  • Even colder by the weekend
  • Single digit wind chills by Friday into Saturday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Lake effect likely.| High: 38º

Thursday: Cold with isolated lake effect east.| High: 37º

Friday: Even colder. | High: 32º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cold.| High: 31º

Sunday: Staying cold with a weak clipper rolling through.| High: 30º

Monday: More sunshine, not as frigid. | High: 39º

Tuesday: Much brighter and warmer. | High: 44º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018