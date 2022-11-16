FORECAST: Blast of cold with Lake Effect Snow Warnings

CLEVELAND — LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING for Ashtabula County.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Lake & Geauga Counties

Lake effect snow setting up today. It'll be relatively unorganized through midday with only minor accumulations along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Temps stay in the 30s, gusts as high as 30mph and wind chills in the 20s.

West winds take over this afternoon and fuels one massive lake effect snow squall focused on the primary snow belt. Lake, northern Geauga dn Ashtabula county could be in the 1" to 2" per hour snow range. Some spots could have 6" by sunset.

That snow band should sink south and closer to Cleveland overnight and into early Thursday. Plan on a couple inches on the ground during the morning drive. That will impact the drive to work/school. Things settle through the day with less snow by midday. We're drying Thursday with cold air settling in.

Friday's Lake effect snow is limited to far northern Ashtabula.

Even colder air will drop in for the end of the work week through next weekend. Look for high temperatures in the lower 30s beginning Friday with overnight lows by Saturday morning in the teens!

Stay warm everyone.

What To Expect:

Winter coats needed all week long

Significant lake effect snow Wed-Thursday morning

Drying out late week

Even colder by the weekend

Single digit wind chills by Friday into Saturday



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Lake effect likely.| High: 38º

Thursday: Cold with isolated lake effect east.| High: 37º

Friday: Even colder. | High: 32º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cold.| High: 31º

Sunday: Staying cold with a weak clipper rolling through.| High: 30º

Monday: More sunshine, not as frigid. | High: 39º

Tuesday: Much brighter and warmer. | High: 44º

