FORECAST: Breezy, chilly and showery

CLEVELAND — Plan for on and off showers for the rest of the weekend, along with much cooler temperatures! Highs will only top off in the low to mid 50s on Sunday. Blustery conditions, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph will continue today with winds decreasing slightly by this evening.

Waterspouts will be possible on Lake Erie this weekend. It will also be very choppy on Lake Erie due to breezy winds. Waves of 7-11 feet will be possible.

Mornings could dip into the 30s away from the lake early next week.

Warmer temperatures will filter in for the middle of next week, along with the threat for more rain by Wednesday evening through next weekend.

What To Expect:



Lake effect showers continue

Small hail/graupel possible

Much cooler air settling in

Blustery weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Lake effect showers and chilly. | High: 53º

Monday: Isolated showers. Below average.| High: 56º

Tuesday: Drying out. Still cool.| High: 57º

Wednesday: Isolated showers late. Warmer.| High: 62º

Thursday: Rain returns. Touch warmer.| High: 66º

Friday: More rain.| High: 65º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter