FORECAST: Breezy, Not as Cold, with Light Snow Showers

CLEVELAND — Another cold and breezy day across NE Ohio. Temperatures will top off around 20 this afternoon, which is the warmest we have seen since early Friday morning. Light snow showers will be possible as an area low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley. Snow chances will be more likely this afternoon into this evening. Light accumulations of an inch or less will be possible. Winds will remain on the breezy side, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph at times.

We will begin to see a change in temperatures as we head into the final week of 2022. Temps will gradually moderate as we head into the new work week, as highs top off near 30 by Tuesday.

Warmer air will continue to filter in for the end of the week into New Year's Eve, as highs will top off in the lower 50s by Friday into Saturday! Rain chances will be on the increase along with the warmer air as we end 2022.

What To Expect:

More Clouds and Cold

Light Snow Showers Possible

Slowly warming up

50s ahead!

Rainy New Years Eve



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow showers. Cold. | High: 22º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Not as Cold. | High: 30º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Not as Cold. | High: 42º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Few rain showers. Warmer. | High: 49º

Friday: Scattered rain showers. Warmer. | High: 53º

New Year's Eve: Scattered rain showers. Warm. | High: 53º

New Years Day: Scattered Rain Showers. Touch Cooler. | High: 49º

