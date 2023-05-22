Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Bright & beautiful to start the week

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 5:58 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 05:58:53-04

CLEVELAND — We will see more seasonal temps and more sunshine as we begin the new work week, as highs top off in the low to mid 70s across the region.

Warmer air will move in for the day on Tuesday, along with a slim chance for a shower. Highs will be into the mid to upper 70s, with a few areas around 80.

A cold front sinks south on Wednesday. It does not look like there will be much moisture to work with, but a few showers will be possible. Plus, it looks to move through Wednesday morning which means our temperatures look to fall throughout the day on Wednesday.So we'll see highs on Wednesday around lunch time, and then much cooler air filters in for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

We will see temperatures well below average on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will gradually rebound as we wrap up the work week into the holiday weekend.

What To Expect:

  • Bright & pleasant Monday
  • Warmer Tuesday
  • Slim chance for rain Tuesday & Wednesday
  • Cooler Thursday

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Sunny & nice. | High: 75º

Tuesday: Slim chance for shower. Warmer.| High: 77°

Wednesday: Isolated shower. Cooler. | High: 70°

Thursday: Chilly and bright. | High: 60º

Friday: Warming again. | High: 68º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. | High: 70º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018