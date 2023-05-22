FORECAST: Bright & beautiful to start the week

CLEVELAND — We will see more seasonal temps and more sunshine as we begin the new work week, as highs top off in the low to mid 70s across the region.
Warmer air will move in for the day on Tuesday, along with a slim chance for a shower. Highs will be into the mid to upper 70s, with a few areas around 80.
A cold front sinks south on Wednesday. It does not look like there will be much moisture to work with, but a few showers will be possible. Plus, it looks to move through Wednesday morning which means our temperatures look to fall throughout the day on Wednesday.So we'll see highs on Wednesday around lunch time, and then much cooler air filters in for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
We will see temperatures well below average on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will gradually rebound as we wrap up the work week into the holiday weekend.
What To Expect:
- Bright & pleasant Monday
- Warmer Tuesday
- Slim chance for rain Tuesday & Wednesday
- Cooler Thursday
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Sunny & nice. | High: 75º
Tuesday: Slim chance for shower. Warmer.| High: 77°
Wednesday: Isolated shower. Cooler. | High: 70°
Thursday: Chilly and bright. | High: 60º
Friday: Warming again. | High: 68º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. | High: 70º
