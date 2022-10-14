Watch Now
FORECAST: Bright but we're struggling to warm much

Posted at 6:00 AM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 06:00:20-04

CLEVELAND — Get ready for sun! It'll look great but temps will still struggle. Feeling cool with highs in the middle 50s along with a breezy west wind.

We're staying breezy into the weekend with another shot at rain early Saturday. After that, we're mainly dry. Cool, but dry the rest of the weekend.

We'll call it "cool" this weekend because next week we're down-right "cold" with highs in the 40s, lows near freezing and rain/snow likely. Lake effect will be the story Monday & Tuesday.

What To Expect:

  • Chilly sun for Friday
  • Cool lingers this weekend
  • Cold next week!
  • Flakes mixed with rain too!

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: More sunshine but still cool.| High: 56º

Saturday: Few showers early, not as cool.| High: 58º

Sunday: Partly cloudy.| High: 59º

Monday: Scattered lake effect rain showers. Windy. Even colder.| High: 48º

Tuesday: Scattered lake effect rain (Wet snow flakes). Windy!| High: 45º

Wednesday: Scattered lake effect rain/snow. Still cold.| High: 47º

