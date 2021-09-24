FORECAST: Brighter & warmer end to the week

CLEVELAND — Starting out on the chilly side but it won't last! Jackets needed as you head out early but sunshine and a southwest breeze are helping us get back to near 70º. Enjoy a GREAT Friday.
Friday Night Football is dry, calmer and cooler. Temps dropping back into the 50s before the clouds come back overnight. Those clouds eventually leading to rain but not until late Saturday morning.
More sunshine and warm temperatures are likely for Sunday. It will be a great day to get outside and cheer on the Cleveland Browns.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Warm sunshine on Friday
- Dry but chilly for Friday Night Football
- A few showers Saturday
- Bright & nice for Browns Football Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST
Friday: More sunshine, breezy & mild. | High: 69º
Saturday: Scattered showers. Mild. | High: 64º
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Mild and dry for Browns 1 pm kickoff. | High: 69º
Monday: More clouds, warmer with a few t-showers. | High: 74º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter