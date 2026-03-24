Forecast: Brighter, warmer unless you're near a CHILLY Lake Erie

CLEVELAND — We're firmly in "Lake Breeze" Season. It's not an official season. But if you live near Lake Erie, you know what this time of year brings.

Lake Erie is still very chilly. Meaning the air right on top of the lake is chilly, too. That wouldn't be a problem if it stayed over the lake, but it doesn't. Cold air is denser than warm air. As we warm during the day, that warm air lifts, allowing the cold air over the lake to expand south... Invading our thermometers along the lakeshore.

That's why temps this afternoon will range from middle 40s inland to middle 30s along the lakeshore. Yikes!

There's enough wind on Wednesday to keep the cold air over the lake. Meaning temps will be allowed to SOAR. Most of us are in the 50s to near 60º. Might even squeeze out a 70º on Thursday before the storms roll in.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Sunny but chilly. | High: 44º

Wednesday: More clouds but milder temps. | High: 59º

Thursday: Warm & breezy with strong storms building late. | High: 70º

Friday: Few lingering showers early as temps dive. | High: 35º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and still chilly. | High: 44º

Sunday: More seasonable. | High: 54º

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