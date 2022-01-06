Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Brutally cold temps and lake effect snow wrapping up the work week

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 6:13 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 06:13:36-05

CLEVELAND — The big story today is the COLD. Temps only rebounding from the teens to the 20s this afternoon. Wind chills stuck in the single digits and lower teens. Layers! That's true today & Friday. Plan on 20s again Friday afternoon as winds shift and lake effect snow takes over.

Best shot for snow this evening will be our southern counties as a storm pushes south of Ohio. Plan on minor accumulations up to 1" south of Canton. That end overnight as Lake effect starts up. That means overnight and through much of Friday we'll be tracking snow squalls coming off the lake. "Where squalls persist" we could see up to 1" per hour. that means shovelable snow for some over the hours.

We are drier Saturday but Sunday looks soaked. Warmer... but SOAKED.

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Cold & breezy
  • Light evening snow south
  • Heavier lake effect snow tonight/Friday
  • More rain this weekend & briefly warmer

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday Night: A few snow showers. Breezy and cold!| Low: 16º

Thursday: Blast of arctic air moves in with a few snow showers. | High: 25º

Friday: Frigid temps with lake effect snow. | High: 25º

Saturday: Some sunshine and thawing temps before mix/rain returns overnight. | High: 36º

Sunday: Milder but much wetter, especially early. | High: 43º

Monday: Colder again with lake effect snow. | High: 23º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018