FORECAST: Brutally cold temps and lake effect snow wrapping up the work week

CLEVELAND — The big story today is the COLD. Temps only rebounding from the teens to the 20s this afternoon. Wind chills stuck in the single digits and lower teens. Layers! That's true today & Friday. Plan on 20s again Friday afternoon as winds shift and lake effect snow takes over.

Best shot for snow this evening will be our southern counties as a storm pushes south of Ohio. Plan on minor accumulations up to 1" south of Canton. That end overnight as Lake effect starts up. That means overnight and through much of Friday we'll be tracking snow squalls coming off the lake. "Where squalls persist" we could see up to 1" per hour. that means shovelable snow for some over the hours.

We are drier Saturday but Sunday looks soaked. Warmer... but SOAKED.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Cold & breezy

Light evening snow south

Heavier lake effect snow tonight/Friday

More rain this weekend & briefly warmer

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday Night: A few snow showers. Breezy and cold!| Low: 16º

Thursday: Blast of arctic air moves in with a few snow showers. | High: 25º

Friday: Frigid temps with lake effect snow. | High: 25º

Saturday: Some sunshine and thawing temps before mix/rain returns overnight. | High: 36º

Sunday: Milder but much wetter, especially early. | High: 43º

Monday: Colder again with lake effect snow. | High: 23º

