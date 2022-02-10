FORECAST: Bursts of snow today with minor accumulations likely

CLEVELAND — Plan on a few bursts of snow/rain today. Temps are slightly above freezing so a lot of the snow will be melting as it falls... still can't rule out some slick spots.

The next weak weather system will arrive Friday into Saturday. Scattered snow will arrive Friday morning with rain replacing the snow for the afternoon. A few lingering snow showers are possible on Saturday as temperatures fall into the 20s during the afternoon.

The coldest day of the next 7 days will be Sunday. Highs will only reach into the teens. Low temperatures Sunday morning will drop into the single digits. Stay warm!

FORECAST HEADLINES

A few snow showers today

Better snow chances early Friday

Warmer but WINDIER Friday

Mainly rain after the Friday AM Drive

Rain changing back to snow into Saturday

Much colder this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Cold again with a few snow showers. | High: 36º

Friday: Mix likely early followed by gusts over 40mph. That'll help temps soar into the 40s with more rain through the day. | High: 45º

Saturday: Colder air returns with scattered light snow. Falling temps all day.| High: 28º

Sunday: More arctic air settles in. Bundle up! | High: 19º

