FORECAST: Calming Conditions

CLEVELAND — The remnants of Hurricane Ian brought clouds and wind and a few showers to northeast Ohio this weekend. This system is much Clouds from former Hurricane Ian spread northward across Ohio on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday, but the clouds prevented temperatures from dramatically dropping (like on Friday morning). Northeast Ohio is waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Ian will weaken substantially across the Appalachians on Saturday. But we will see gusty winds during the day up to about 30 mph.

We will dry out on Sunday and clouds will decrease. Winds will still be gusty during the day as the final remnants of Ian moves back to the east. High temperatures will stall in the upper 50s and lower 60s during the afternoon.

What To Expect:

Wind gusts 20-30 mph possible Sunday

Highs in the upper 50s & 60s

Sun returns on Sunday

Chilly temperatures Sunday night

Milder mid-week!



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Drier with decreasing clouds. Blustery. | High: 61º

Monday: Few clouds. Cool | High: 61º

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine. | High: 64º

Wednesday: Seventies!! | High: 72º

Thursday: PM showers. | High: 64º

Friday: Isolated showers. MUCH COLDER! | High: 52º

