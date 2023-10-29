FORECAST: Chilly & Damp

CLEVELAND — Widespread rain rolled over the area early this morning, but there should be breaks in the showers this afternoon. Keep in mind, the rain chance is never zero today and isolated hit-or-miss showers will still be possible. The next round of rain arrives tonight and becomes widespread overnight and into Monday morning. Plan for about 1 inch of rain between Sunday and Monday.
Plus, temps drop even more next week. We won't make it out of the 40s for much of the next week with a couple of shots at a wintry mix. The best shot is midweek.
Thankfully, there will be some brighter skies and milder temperatures to look forward to when we end the work week, but temperatures will remain a few degrees below the seasonal norm on Friday.
What To Expect:
- Much cooler Sunday
- Rounds of rain Sunday/Monday
- Temps crash early next week
- Milder by the end of the week
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Waves of Rain. Chilly.| High: 52º
Monday: AM showers tapering off. Getting even cooler.| High: 47º
Halloween Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Cold. Few flakes are possible.| High: 45º
Wednesday: Few flakes early, stays chilly. | High: 43º
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Stays chilly. | High: 49º
Friday: Partly cloudy. Milder. | High: 55º
Saturday: More clouds. Mild. Few PM showers.| High: 58º
