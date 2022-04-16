FORECAST: Chilly Easter Weekend

CLEVELAND — After a soggy start, we will dry out by Saturday afternoon with chilly temperatures all day long. Expect highs in the upper 40s along the lakeshore and slightly warmer inland with highs in the mid 50s. As the rain moves out, the sun moves in for much of the afternoon and increasing clouds tonight.

A few flakes are possible tonight and early on Easter Sunday in our NE communities. Totals look minor and the roads should hold up, but still use extra caution. Snow will end early and the rest of Easter looks dry - but chilly!! Highs will only climb up to between 40 and 50 degrees for that egg hunt!

The beginning of next weeks looks chilly with a light rain/snow mix possible.

FORECAST HEADLINES

A Chilly Easter Weekend with highs in the 40s & 50s both days

Rain early Saturday

Sun & clouds Saturday afternoon

A few snowflakes Easter morning

More wintry weather ahead

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Blustery & cool. Morning rain. | High: 49º

Sunday: Colder. Partly cloudy. Quick AM snow flakes. | High: 45º

Monday: Wintry mix early to rain. | High: 48º

