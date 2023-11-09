FORECAST: Chilly fall air settling in for the rest of the week

CLEVELAND — Temps have taken a DIVE... We were in the 60s overnight but strong winds have ushered in MUCH cooler temps. Sunrise temps in the 40s followed by only lower 50s this afternoon. That's thanks to some daytime sun.

That sun won't last long. More clouds and chilly temps overnight with 30s by Friday morning. We'll see 50s Friday afternoon but won't see 50s this weekend. Even chillier air settling in Saturday.

What To Expect:



Chilly start to the day

Some afternoon sun

Even cooler this weekend

Slim rain chance Saturday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Drying out early. Some PM sun but still cool.| High: 52º

Friday: Sun & clouds, seasonable.| High: 53º

Saturday: Chilly Veterans Day with more clouds than sun. | High: 47º

Sunday: Still chilled with sun & clouds. | High: 48º

