Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Chilly fall air settling in for the rest of the week

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 6:22 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 06:22:51-05

CLEVELAND — Temps have taken a DIVE... We were in the 60s overnight but strong winds have ushered in MUCH cooler temps. Sunrise temps in the 40s followed by only lower 50s this afternoon. That's thanks to some daytime sun.
That sun won't last long. More clouds and chilly temps overnight with 30s by Friday morning. We'll see 50s Friday afternoon but won't see 50s this weekend. Even chillier air settling in Saturday.

What To Expect:

  • Chilly start to the day
  • Some afternoon sun
  • Even cooler this weekend
  • Slim rain chance Saturday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Drying out early. Some PM sun but still cool.| High: 52º

Friday: Sun & clouds, seasonable.| High: 53º

Saturday: Chilly Veterans Day with more clouds than sun. | High: 47º

Sunday: Still chilled with sun & clouds. | High: 48º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018