FORECAST: Chilly for Black Friday

CLEVELAND — A weak cold front slid through the area Thursday afternoon. But we barely noticed it. It came thru dry and virtually cloudless. It shifted our winds to the northwest, allowing some chilly air to settle in for the weekend!

Cold northwest winds on Friday will bring an isolated lake-effect rain or snow shower. Elsewhere, look for a mix of clouds and sun. Chilly highs will only reach into the upper 30s on Friday.

High pressure will return and keep things dry on Saturday, but a cold rain looks likely on Sunday afternoon, with lingering lake-effect snow showers into next week. Some accumulation will be possible!

What To Expect:

Winter chill on Friday

Brighter Saturday

PM Rain Sunday

Changing to snow on Monday

Lake effect snow next week

Daily Breakdown:

Thanksgiving Night: Becoming cloudy. Cold. | Low: 33º

Black Friday: Cold & breezy with isolated lake-effect snow. | High: 37º

Saturday: Partly sunny but still chilly. | High: 41º

Sunday: PM rain. | High: 44º

Monday: Lake effect snow showers. Cold.| High: 36º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow showers. | High: 34º

