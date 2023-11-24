FORECAST: Chilly for Black Friday

CLEVELAND — A weak cold front slid through the area Thursday afternoon. But we barely noticed it. It came thru dry and virtually cloudless. It shifted our winds to the northwest, allowing some chilly air to settle in for the weekend!
Cold northwest winds on Friday will bring an isolated lake-effect rain or snow shower. Elsewhere, look for a mix of clouds and sun. Chilly highs will only reach into the upper 30s on Friday.
High pressure will return and keep things dry on Saturday, but a cold rain looks likely on Sunday afternoon, with lingering lake-effect snow showers into next week. Some accumulation will be possible!
What To Expect:
- Winter chill on Friday
- Brighter Saturday
- PM Rain Sunday
- Changing to snow on Monday
- Lake effect snow next week
Daily Breakdown:
Thanksgiving Night: Becoming cloudy. Cold. | Low: 33º
Black Friday: Cold & breezy with isolated lake-effect snow. | High: 37º
Saturday: Partly sunny but still chilly. | High: 41º
Sunday: PM rain. | High: 44º
Monday: Lake effect snow showers. Cold.| High: 36º
Tuesday: Lake effect snow showers. | High: 34º
