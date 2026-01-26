Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts 512  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Cleaning up after the storms as extremely cold air settles in

Cleveland Weather
Cleveland weather
Akron weather
Winter Storm
Posted

CLEVELAND — The main storm is gone, but the snow is here for the long haul. Crews have been out in full force since the flakes started flying late Saturday night. They'll still be there all day today. And again Tuesday. There's a LOT to clear.

Most of us ended up with 8" to as high as 14", depending on how far south you are.

The story today is how much more snow we get from lake effect. Tonight's story is how cold it'll get.

Extreme cold warnings in effect for early Tuesday morning. Wind chills could drop to near -25º

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Lake Effect Snow Showers Possible. Frigid. | High: 18º

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Few flakes possible. Still Frigid. | High: 14º

Wednesday: Snow possible late. Still Frigid. | High: 15º

Thursday: Snow possible transitioning to lake effect. Still Frigid. | High: 13º

Friday: Partly Sunny. Still Frigid. | High:

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.