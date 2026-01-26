Forecast: Cleaning up after the storms as extremely cold air settles in

CLEVELAND — The main storm is gone, but the snow is here for the long haul. Crews have been out in full force since the flakes started flying late Saturday night. They'll still be there all day today. And again Tuesday. There's a LOT to clear.
Most of us ended up with 8" to as high as 14", depending on how far south you are.
The story today is how much more snow we get from lake effect. Tonight's story is how cold it'll get.
Extreme cold warnings in effect for early Tuesday morning. Wind chills could drop to near -25º
DAILY FORECAST:
Monday: Lake Effect Snow Showers Possible. Frigid. | High: 18º
Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Few flakes possible. Still Frigid. | High: 14º
Wednesday: Snow possible late. Still Frigid. | High: 15º
Thursday: Snow possible transitioning to lake effect. Still Frigid. | High: 13º
Friday: Partly Sunny. Still Frigid. | High: 8º
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter