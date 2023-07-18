Watch Now
FORECAST: Clearing the smoke, clearing the clouds, bringing the sun

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 10:32:07-04

CLEVELAND — Looking pretty good this week. No big-time heat. Staying at or below the avg (84º) all week. Best storm chances are this afternoon/evening and again Thursday.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight as a slow-moving cold front slides east through the area. Storms could have gusty winds, small hail and brief heavy rain. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 60s.

Isolated showers are possible very early on Tuesday but then dry air moves in behind the cold front, promising some sunshine for the afternoon. This dry air should also help push a lot of the wildfire smoke out of the area during the day on Tuesday. So, much better air quality is on the way. Looks like the storms clear the smoky haze out of our sky also. Much better air quality tomorrow.

What To Expect:

  • Isolated overnight storms
  • Smoky tonight as well
  • Drying out Tuesday
  • Smoke begins to clear
  • Sunny & warm on Wednesday

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Clearing out. Less smoke. Warm. | High: 77º

Wednesday: Cloud/sun mix. Touch warmer. | High: 82º

Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms. | High: 83º

Friday: Few storms possible. Slightly cooler. | High: 79º

Saturday: Isolated showers. | High: 77º

