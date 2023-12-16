Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Clouds rolling in leading to Sunday's rain

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 8:11 AM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 08:11:10-05

CLEVELAND — More clouds arrive on Saturday. But we will still be mild and dry with highs near 50.

Low pressure moving thru the lower Ohio River Valley Sunday into Monday looks to bring the return of rain on Sunday. Rain chances look highest in the first half of the day. Highs will still be mild: close to 50 degrees.

Cooler air arrives on Monday following a cold front with more rain showers eventually changing to wet snowflakes. Lake effect snow will continue with much colder temperatures on Tuesday. Some accumulation will be possible, especially in the snowbelt.

What To Expect:

  • Thawing out nicely
  • Still warm Saturday
  • Clouds return Saturday
  • Watch for rain Sunday afternoon

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 54º

Sunday: Rain likely. | High: 48º

Monday: Rain changing to snow. | High: 41º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow | High: 32º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018