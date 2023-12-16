FORECAST: Clouds rolling in leading to Sunday's rain

CLEVELAND — More clouds arrive on Saturday. But we will still be mild and dry with highs near 50.

Low pressure moving thru the lower Ohio River Valley Sunday into Monday looks to bring the return of rain on Sunday. Rain chances look highest in the first half of the day. Highs will still be mild: close to 50 degrees.

Cooler air arrives on Monday following a cold front with more rain showers eventually changing to wet snowflakes. Lake effect snow will continue with much colder temperatures on Tuesday. Some accumulation will be possible, especially in the snowbelt.

What To Expect:



Thawing out nicely

Still warm Saturday

Clouds return Saturday

Watch for rain Sunday afternoon

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 54º

Sunday: Rain likely. | High: 48º

Monday: Rain changing to snow. | High: 41º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow | High: 32º

