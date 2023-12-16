FORECAST: Clouds rolling in leading to Sunday's rain

CLEVELAND — More clouds arrive on Saturday. But we will still be mild and dry with highs near 50.
Low pressure moving thru the lower Ohio River Valley Sunday into Monday looks to bring the return of rain on Sunday. Rain chances look highest in the first half of the day. Highs will still be mild: close to 50 degrees.
Cooler air arrives on Monday following a cold front with more rain showers eventually changing to wet snowflakes. Lake effect snow will continue with much colder temperatures on Tuesday. Some accumulation will be possible, especially in the snowbelt.
What To Expect:
- Thawing out nicely
- Still warm Saturday
- Clouds return Saturday
- Watch for rain Sunday afternoon
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 54º
Sunday: Rain likely. | High: 48º
Monday: Rain changing to snow. | High: 41º
Tuesday: Lake effect snow | High: 32º
