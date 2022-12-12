FORECAST: Cloudy & cold with limited lake effect rain/snow

CLEVELAND — Clouds win out again on Monday with a few peeks of sunshine here and there. You will need a warm coat with temperatures only climbing into the upper 30s.

We've got a shot at some sunshine for for Tuesday with slightly warmer temperatures near 40 degrees. Tuesday is a great day to shop and travel! The same is true for Wednesday as we stay dry thru the daylight hours with highs in the lower 40s.

A more powerful system is expected to move in Wednesday night into the day on Thursday with more rain on the way. Winds will become gusty again as well. Colder air will begin to filter in as we end the work week into next weekend, along with the chance for snow showers Friday into the weekend.

What To Expect:

Clouds hanging tough Monday

Chilly for start of week

Rainy and Windy on Wednesday

Turning colder to end the week

Snow chances increase for the weekend



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated light snow. | High 38º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. | High: 39º

Wednesday: PM Rain Showers. Windy. | High: 40º

Thursday: Rain Showers Likely. Mix Possible. | High: 42º

Friday: Rain/Snow Possible. Colder | High: 38º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible. Cold. | High: 37º

