FORECAST: Cloudy start, but sunny later!

CLEVELAND — It is a much warmer morning thanks to mostly cloudy skies across the area. There could be a very isolated rain shower early Sunday morning. But most of us will stay dry.

Sunday starts mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds by the afternoon. But we see temperatures rising back up into the upper 40 to middle 50s during the day. Dry weather is in the cards for most of Sunday.

Clouds return by tonight and linger into President's Day, as a cold front moves through the region during the morning. This will bring isolated shower chances to the region. Colder temperatures will filter in by the late morning into the afternoon on Monday, so look for most of the region stuck in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s Monday afternoon.

More unsettled weather moves in for the middle and end of the work week. Rain chances will begin to increase Wednesday morning and will continue into the day on Thursday. Temperatures will once again be well above average, with highs around 60 on Thursday!

Colder air moves back into for the day on Friday, with a few snow showers.

What To Expect:

Not as cold this morning

Clouds early on Sunday

Afternoon sunshine

50s Sunday

Above average most of the week

Unsettled mid-week



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Some PM sunshine. Mild. Windy.| High: 53º

Monday: More clouds. Isolated showers. Colder. | High: 41º

Tuesday: Cloudy. Windy. Isolated showers. Mild. | High: 49º

Wednesday: Rain likely. | High: 48º

Thursday: Rain likely. Very warm again! A three-peat. | High: 60º

Friday: Temps fall. Few snow showers. Windy.| High: 32º

Saturday: Rain showers possible. Not as cold.| High: 46º

