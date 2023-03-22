FORECAST: Cloudy today with more rain on the way

CLEVELAND — A few widely scattered showers are possible Wednesday morning with cloudy skies ruling out during the afternoon. Highs Wednesday will reach back into the lower 50s.

An even better shot at steadier, more widespread rain arrives Thursday. Late week is looking soggy with highs Friday in the lower 40s. We'll bounce back up into the lower 50s for the weekend highs with rain likely on Saturday; Isolated showers Sunday morning.

What To Expect:

Cloudy & seasonable today

Heavier rain this evening

Soaking rains on Thursday

Cooler Friday (still wet)



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: A few showers but still mild. | High: 52º

Thursday: Warming up but we're looking SOAKED. | High: 60º

Friday: More rain showers. Colder temperatures.| High: 42º

Saturday: Rain showers possible. Chilly temperatures.| High: 52º

