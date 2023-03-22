Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Cloudy today with more rain on the way

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 6:30 AM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 06:30:33-04

CLEVELAND — A few widely scattered showers are possible Wednesday morning with cloudy skies ruling out during the afternoon. Highs Wednesday will reach back into the lower 50s.

An even better shot at steadier, more widespread rain arrives Thursday. Late week is looking soggy with highs Friday in the lower 40s. We'll bounce back up into the lower 50s for the weekend highs with rain likely on Saturday; Isolated showers Sunday morning.

Stay connected with the News 5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

  • Cloudy & seasonable today
  • Heavier rain this evening
  • Soaking rains on Thursday
  • Cooler Friday (still wet)

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: A few showers but still mild. | High: 52º

Thursday: Warming up but we're looking SOAKED. | High: 60º

Friday: More rain showers. Colder temperatures.| High: 42º

Saturday: Rain showers possible. Chilly temperatures.| High: 52º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018