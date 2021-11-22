FORECAST: Cold & breezy with lake effect snow for wome

CLEVELAND — Making travel plans this week? I think Mother Nature will cooperate but you'll have to do a little planning.

We're cold and breezy today with temps stuck in the mid-30s all day. Wind chills in the 20s! As far as lake effect is concerned, plan for it east. That's the best shot for minor accumulations this afternoon. Plan on a couple slick spots in the primary snow belt.

That should shut down early Tuesday but the cold doesn't fade... We're stuck in the 30s again Tuesday. Thankfully wind will be MUCH calmer.

We warm it up Wednesday with highs near 50 and some sun. It doesn't last though. Wednesday is the "Pick Day" of the week. Especially for travel. We're soaked Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Plan on gusty wind and scattered rain showers. It's all followed by much colder air. Again. We're in the 30s heading into the big shopping weekend. May even work some Lake Effect snow in.

Have a great holiday week and travel safely!

FORECAST HEADLINE

Cold & breezy today

Lake effect east this afternoon

Lake effect fading overnight into Tuesday

Cold again Tuesday but with less wind

Warmer Wednesday

Wetter Thursday (Thanksgiving)

Colder again Friday



DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Colder again. Windy. Lake Effect snow possible. | High: 35º

Tuesday: Lake effect ending early. Chilly. | High: 39º

Wednesday: Warmer & drier for a big travel day. | High: 50º

Thursday: Seasonable with rain developing late. | High: 49º

Friday: Lake effect snow & rain, colder. | High: 35º

