FORECAST: Cold Christmas!

CLEVELAND — A power house system and arctic cold front moved through Northern Ohio early Friday morning and will linger into Christmas morning bringing significant impacts to Holiday shoppers, travelers and gatherers.

The storm warnings have been downgraded to a winter weather advisory for many communities in NE Ohio. This will be in effect until Saturday afternoon.

Everyone will experience bitterly cold temperatures and blustery winds again today. Expect mainly flurries for Northern Ohio, but a squall in the primary snowbelt could continue to deposit moderate to heavy snow, making travel east on Interstate 90 very slow. High temperatures will struggle up to between 7 and 15 degrees. Wind chills will stay between -5 and -20 degrees during the day. Gusty winds between 30 & 50 mph will continue to cause blowing snow and limit visibilities.

Light snow and flurries will continue across the area Saturday night through Christmas Day. A heavier snow squall will likely continue along the shoreline of Lake and Ashtabula Counties with additional snow accumulations. It will be windy, but local travel should improve by Christmas morning. Highs on Christmas Day will top out in the teens with wind chills below zero.

What To Expect:

Wind chills -5 to -25 thru Saturday

Squalls continue in the snowbelt thru Christmas

FRIGID Christmas

Slowly warming up

50s ahead!



Daily Breakdown:

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy. Widely scattered snow. Lake effect snow possible east. Still windy. Very Cold. Chills to -20. | High: 8º

Christmas Day: Isolated flakes. Cloud/sun mix. Very cold. | High: 14º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Cold. | High: 24º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Not as Cold. | High: 30º

