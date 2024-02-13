FORECAST: Cold & gusty with bursts of lake effect snow

CLEVELAND — We'll pick up some unorganized lake-effect snow on Tuesday. Accumulations in the snow belts should say under 1". Cold and gusty for everyone otherwise, with a lot of clouds.

Valentine's Day looks dry and seasonable, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Our next shots at precipitation will be on Thursday and again Friday night into Saturday. Thursday looks like mainly rain, with a shot at a few snow showers on Friday night & Saturday.

Lake effect snow Tuesday

Dry Valentine's Day

Scattered rain on Thursday

Colder air settling in

More unsettled weather late week

Tuesday: Lake effect snow showers. Mostly cloudy. | High: 37º

St. Valentine's Day: Mostly cloudy. Stray flake. Chilly. | High: 35º

Thursday: Mainly rain. Touch warmer. | High: 44º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Cold. | High: 35º

Saturday: A few rain/snow showers. Cold. | High: 30º

Sunday: Partly sunny. Cold. | High: 38º

