FORECAST: Cold & gusty with bursts of lake effect snow

CLEVELAND — We'll pick up some unorganized lake-effect snow on Tuesday. Accumulations in the snow belts should say under 1". Cold and gusty for everyone otherwise, with a lot of clouds.
Valentine's Day looks dry and seasonable, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Our next shots at precipitation will be on Thursday and again Friday night into Saturday. Thursday looks like mainly rain, with a shot at a few snow showers on Friday night & Saturday.
What To Expect:
- Lake effect snow Tuesday
- Dry Valentine's Day
- Scattered rain on Thursday
- Colder air settling in
- More unsettled weather late week
Daily Breakdown
Tuesday: Lake effect snow showers. Mostly cloudy. | High: 37º
St. Valentine's Day: Mostly cloudy. Stray flake. Chilly. | High: 35º
Thursday: Mainly rain. Touch warmer. | High: 44º
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Cold. | High: 35º
Saturday: A few rain/snow showers. Cold. | High: 30º
Sunday: Partly sunny. Cold. | High: 38º
