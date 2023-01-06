FORECAST: Cold & snow hanging around Ohio through the weekend

CLEVELAND — Make sure you're getting out the door early. A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well.

The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. I think the sun could come out for a bit this weekend before another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM.

Temps will climb slightly into the 40s early next week.

What To Expect:

The chill is back!

Minor accumulations Friday

Limited snow this weekend

Staying cold



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: A few snow showers. Cold. | High: 37º

Saturday: Isolated flakes. | High: 37º

Sunday: Few snow showers possible. | High: 39º

Monday: Mainly dry. | High: 40º

Tuesday: More sunshine, stray shower, bit milder. | High: 44º

Wednesday: Near normal temps. | High: 35º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: