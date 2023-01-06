Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Cold & snow hanging around Ohio through the weekend

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
snow totals
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 5:48 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 05:48:53-05

CLEVELAND — Make sure you're getting out the door early. A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well.

The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. I think the sun could come out for a bit this weekend before another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM.

Temps will climb slightly into the 40s early next week.

What To Expect:

  • The chill is back!
  • Minor accumulations Friday
  • Limited snow this weekend
  • Staying cold

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: A few snow showers. Cold. | High: 37º

Saturday: Isolated flakes. | High: 37º

Sunday: Few snow showers possible. | High: 39º

Monday: Mainly dry. | High: 40º

Tuesday: More sunshine, stray shower, bit milder. | High: 44º

Wednesday: Near normal temps. | High: 35º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018