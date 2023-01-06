FORECAST: Cold & snow hanging around Ohio through the weekend

CLEVELAND — Make sure you're getting out the door early. A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well.
The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. I think the sun could come out for a bit this weekend before another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM.
Temps will climb slightly into the 40s early next week.
What To Expect:
- The chill is back!
- Minor accumulations Friday
- Limited snow this weekend
- Staying cold
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: A few snow showers. Cold. | High: 37º
Saturday: Isolated flakes. | High: 37º
Sunday: Few snow showers possible. | High: 39º
Monday: Mainly dry. | High: 40º
Tuesday: More sunshine, stray shower, bit milder. | High: 44º
Wednesday: Near normal temps. | High: 35º
