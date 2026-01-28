Forecast: Cold Weather Advisories continue as temps drop even colder late week

CLEVELAND — A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 11 AM Wednesday, with Wind Chills as low as -15° likely early in the day.

The big story is the cold, but we can't forget about the snow. I can't rule out isolated lake effect snow showers each day as the brutal cold air blows over a mostly frozen Lake Erie. Accumulations should be minor. Roads will still be slick!

Believe it or not, we may drop even colder Thursday night and again Friday night. Temps Friday & Saturday morning will be a few degrees BELOW zero with wind chills as low as -25º. You're going to hear a lot about the Polar Vortex weakening and allowing arctic air to spill south and into Ohio.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Isolated snow chances, staying frigid. | High: 15º

Thursday: Isolated snow possible & frigid | High: 13º

Friday: Isolated snow showers possible, cold. | High: 11º

Saturday: Isolated snow showers possible, cold. | High: 12º

Sunday: Isolated snow showers possible, cold. | High: 17º

Monday: Few snow showers possible, cold. | High: 22º

Tuesday: Isolated snow showers possible, cold. | High: 26º

